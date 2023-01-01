CoinLoan Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,827.40 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. CoinLoan has a market cap of $38.10 million and $4,827.40 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One CoinLoan token can currently be bought for $7.62 or 0.00045878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

