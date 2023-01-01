Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRAW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRAW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the November 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Comera Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMRAW opened at $0.05 on Friday. Comera Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comera Life Sciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comera Life Sciences stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRAW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 202,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Comera Life Sciences Company Profile

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

