Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Community Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Community Financial stock opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.15. Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Community Financial Announces Dividend

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Financial will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Community Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.