ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,100 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 372,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 79,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,729. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $950.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $81.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.27 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 35.52%. Analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConnectOne Bancorp

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $199,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,682.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ConnectOne Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,953,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,869,000 after buying an additional 245,553 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 193,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 93,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

