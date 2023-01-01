Contrasting Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Enovix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Enovix has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluence Energy has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -44.08% -34.79% Fluence Energy -8.72% -24.05% -10.53%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 11 0 3.00 Fluence Energy 1 3 7 0 2.55

Enovix presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 149.20%. Fluence Energy has a consensus price target of $23.17, suggesting a potential upside of 35.08%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than Fluence Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enovix and Fluence Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A N/A -$125.87 million ($1.47) -8.46 Fluence Energy $1.20 billion 2.50 -$104.49 million ($1.97) -8.71

Fluence Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Fluence Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enovix beats Fluence Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc. provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

