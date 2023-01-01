Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Short Interest Update

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 209,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CTMLF remained flat at $11.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. Corporate Travel Management has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Corporate Travel Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services.

