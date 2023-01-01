COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,318,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 16,458,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,599.5 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS CICOF opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. COSCO SHIPPING has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

