Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($43.62) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($32.98) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.30) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($59.57) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Covestro Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of 1COV opened at €36.55 ($38.88) on Thursday. Covestro has a 12 month low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a 12 month high of €58.00 ($61.70). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €36.20 and its 200-day moving average is €33.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and a PE ratio of 7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

