Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Short Interest Update

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Crawford United Stock Performance

CRAWA stock remained flat at $13.85 on Friday. Crawford United has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Crawford United alerts:

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.17). Crawford United had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Crawford United will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products and solutions in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Air Handling Equipment, and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.