Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 855,800 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Criteo Price Performance

CRTO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 261,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,870. Criteo has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Criteo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Criteo

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,645 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $96,009.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,550,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,645 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $96,009.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,550,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $1,399,770.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,019 shares of company stock worth $1,749,021 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 106.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 23.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 59.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRTO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

About Criteo

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.