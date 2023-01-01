Critical Comparison: GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) and GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BlackRock and GAMCO Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock 0 6 7 0 2.54 GAMCO Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

BlackRock presently has a consensus price target of $712.21, suggesting a potential upside of 0.51%. Given BlackRock’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BlackRock is more favorable than GAMCO Investors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock $19.37 billion 5.49 $5.90 billion $36.29 19.53 GAMCO Investors $301.13 million 1.33 $73.20 million $2.09 7.29

This table compares BlackRock and GAMCO Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BlackRock has higher revenue and earnings than GAMCO Investors. GAMCO Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock and GAMCO Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 29.84% 15.07% 4.20% GAMCO Investors 19.78% 51.48% 24.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.7% of BlackRock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of BlackRock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 81.2% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BlackRock pays an annual dividend of $19.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. GAMCO Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. BlackRock pays out 53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GAMCO Investors pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BlackRock has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. BlackRock is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

BlackRock has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAMCO Investors has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BlackRock beats GAMCO Investors on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Gurgaon, India; Hong Kong; Greenwich, Connecticut; Princeton, New Jersey; Edinburgh, United Kingdom; Sydney, Australia; Taipei, Taiwan; Singapore; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Washington, District of Columbia; Toronto, Canada; Wilmington, Delaware; and San Francisco, California.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ggcp Holdings Llc.

