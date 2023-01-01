Critical Review: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KeyCorp and Sturgis Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KeyCorp $7.56 billion 2.15 $2.63 billion $2.18 7.99 Sturgis Bancorp $33.38 million 1.30 $6.34 million $3.06 6.63

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp. Sturgis Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KeyCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

82.1% of KeyCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of KeyCorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. KeyCorp pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sturgis Bancorp pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KeyCorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. KeyCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for KeyCorp and Sturgis Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KeyCorp 3 6 6 0 2.20 Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

KeyCorp currently has a consensus price target of $20.89, suggesting a potential upside of 19.94%. Given KeyCorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than Sturgis Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

KeyCorp has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KeyCorp and Sturgis Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KeyCorp 26.66% 15.81% 1.11% Sturgis Bancorp 18.95% N/A N/A

Summary

KeyCorp beats Sturgis Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology loans for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of approximately 999 branches and 1,317 ATMs in 15 states, as well as additional offices, online and mobile banking capabilities, and a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage, automobile, savings secured, personal, home equity, equipment and machinery, government supported, and commercial real estate loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers private banking, cashier checks, wire transfers, foreign drafts and foreign currency, overdraft protection, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit boxes and residential mortgages. Further, it provides direct deposit, remote deposit capture, Visa check card, and checks reorder services; and investment and financial-advisory services, as well as commercial and consumer insurance and title insurance products. Additionally, the company offers estate and asset management services, such as estate settlements, trust administration, record keeping, investment management, and custody services; cash and treasury management; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, and mobile wallet services. It operates through 14 bank facilities and 4 full service standalone ATMs located in 12 communities in Michigan. Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Sturgis, Michigan.

