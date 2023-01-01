CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises 0.6% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its position in CrowdStrike by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its position in CrowdStrike by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Cowen lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $105.29 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.70 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

