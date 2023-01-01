Curve DAO Token (CRV) Market Capitalization Reaches $277.72 Million

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00003152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $277.72 million and approximately $25.61 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,820,680,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,583,334 tokens. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curve DAO Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

