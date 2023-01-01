CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTMX. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.60 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.84.

NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 772,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,534. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 49.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 311,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 103,543 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 22.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,094,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 197,869 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 231.9% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 140,400 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

