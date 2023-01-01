Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Lifted by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $265.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.97. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.15.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.