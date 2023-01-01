Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.8% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 73,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

NYSE:DHR opened at $265.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.41 and a 200-day moving average of $266.97.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

