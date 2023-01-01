DeFiChain (DFI) Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $217.25 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain’s genesis date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

