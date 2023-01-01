DeltaFi (DELFI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,236.43

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0620 or 0.00000373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and $12,236.43 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

