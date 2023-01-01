Dent (DENT) 1-Day Volume Hits $14.52 Million

Dent (DENT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, Dent has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. Dent has a market cap of $70.22 million and $14.52 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.36 or 0.00461288 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.94 or 0.02923575 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,886.08 or 0.29517974 BTC.

About Dent

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.