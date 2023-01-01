Dero (DERO) Reaches Market Cap of $51.49 Million

Dero (DERO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Dero has a market cap of $51.49 million and approximately $96,113.71 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.91 or 0.00023644 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dero has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,544.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00420442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00022008 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.69 or 0.00886630 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00094736 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.66 or 0.00584255 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00248229 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,162,280 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.