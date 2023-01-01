Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DWHHF remained flat at $21.11 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $40.04.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

