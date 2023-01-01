DigiByte 1-Day Volume Tops $2.06 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. DigiByte has a market cap of $122.47 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,543.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000424 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00423032 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021823 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.31 or 0.00890459 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002156 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00094701 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.95 or 0.00586069 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006031 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00249283 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,912,360,798 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
