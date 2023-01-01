DigiByte 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.99 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. DigiByte has a market cap of $124.49 million and $1.99 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,552.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000421 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.08 or 0.00423392 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021212 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $146.91 or 0.00887527 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00094488 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.52 or 0.00583108 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006028 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00249167 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,913,757,169 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
