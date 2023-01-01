Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,294,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,875 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 12.5% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $28,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resource Consulting Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 556,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,070,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,516. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $29.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $24.34.

