Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Position Raised by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,213,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,655 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 4.4% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $22,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

DFAX opened at $21.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $26.80.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.