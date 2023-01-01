DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Short Interest Up 19.8% in December

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,900 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 537,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aron R. English purchased 1,562,500 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,777,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,758.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DIRTT Environmental Solutions news, insider Cory Mitchell acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 319,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,204.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aron R. English acquired 1,562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,777,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,758.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,504,025 shares of company stock worth $1,623,031 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DIRTT Environmental Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRTT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,693,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 32,207 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,124,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 145,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,014,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,580 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Price Performance

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock remained flat at $0.53 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 117,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,293. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $51.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 37.69% and a negative return on equity of 160.42%. The firm had revenue of $46.75 million for the quarter.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

(Get Rating)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.