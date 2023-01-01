Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Short Interest Down 53.6% in December

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,788,000 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the November 30th total of 3,855,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,235.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DMPZF remained flat at 3.51 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of 3.75. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of 2.70 and a 52 week high of 3.51.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

About Domino’s Pizza Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.