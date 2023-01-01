Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Short Interest Down 53.6% in December

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,788,000 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the November 30th total of 3,855,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,235.0 days.
Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DMPZF remained flat at 3.51 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of 3.75. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of 2.70 and a 52 week high of 3.51.
About Domino’s Pizza Group
