Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Short Interest Up 16.1% in December

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 921,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 496,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOMO. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $51.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.24. 256,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,516. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45. Domo has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

In other Domo news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 7,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $95,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,759.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Domo news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 50,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $644,141.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 7,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $95,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,759.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,620 shares of company stock worth $1,506,867 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 27.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,203,000 after purchasing an additional 716,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 32.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,932,000 after acquiring an additional 783,905 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Domo by 59.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,290,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after acquiring an additional 857,391 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Domo by 2.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 21.4% in the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,985,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

