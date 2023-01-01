DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT) Short Interest Update

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the November 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTRT. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in DTRT Health Acquisition by 1.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 305,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in DTRT Health Acquisition by 1,627.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in DTRT Health Acquisition by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 535,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $106,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTRT Health Acquisition Price Performance

DTRT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. 11,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,511. DTRT Health Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

About DTRT Health Acquisition

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

