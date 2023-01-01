Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,840,982,000 after acquiring an additional 691,754 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,085,000 after acquiring an additional 664,472 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,100,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,929,000 after purchasing an additional 554,304 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,871,828,000 after purchasing an additional 551,092 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.25. 2,438,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,053,310. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.55.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

