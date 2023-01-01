Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,665 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 31.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after buying an additional 117,090 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services boosted its holdings in AT&T by 22.7% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.41. 26,204,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,310,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

