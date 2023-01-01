Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 65,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 530,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after buying an additional 180,429 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,154,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,002,000 after buying an additional 1,815,066 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SJNK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.24. 3,471,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,966,758. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

