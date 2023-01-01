Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.94. 2,205,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740,259. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $318.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.31 and a 200 day moving average of $210.53.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $2.401 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 1.15%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.