Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 240 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 1.1% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.11. 785,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,916. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.90. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

