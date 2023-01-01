Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 667 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $343.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,225. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $412.66. The company has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

