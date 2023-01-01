Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,252 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,752,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,440,000 after buying an additional 1,382,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,305,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,349 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 122.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,602,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839,958 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,250,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,569,000 after purchasing an additional 46,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ORI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,606. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

