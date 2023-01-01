Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IJJ traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.80. 305,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,787. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $113.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.25.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

