Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Update

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 40.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 61,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Up 21.3 %

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Shares of DLNG traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $2.62. 314,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,301. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

