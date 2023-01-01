EAC Self Reported Market Cap Hits $11.70 Million (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, EAC has traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $11.70 million and approximately $18,226.20 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.58 or 0.00420305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021984 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000861 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00018073 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.03897885 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $10,640.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

