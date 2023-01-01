Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 939,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 787,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGBN. StockNews.com cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

EGBN traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $44.07. 164,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,237. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $46.54.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.07). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $89.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 587.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 477.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 209.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

