Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EBMT opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 114,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 98,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 40,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 51,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.