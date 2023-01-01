EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives $167.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.44.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $148.06 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,353,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,992,000 after buying an additional 257,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,964,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,524,000 after buying an additional 217,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 88.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,133,000 after buying an additional 630,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 858,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,983,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

