Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Down 30.9% in December

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the November 30th total of 181,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.15. 152,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,700. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

