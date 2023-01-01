Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Scott Investment Partners LLP

Scott Investment Partners LLP reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 2.4% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 435,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.56. 828,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $237.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.37.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.56.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

