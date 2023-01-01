electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Up 17.2% in December

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 875,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 746,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on electroCore from GBX 390 ($4.71) to GBX 330 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

ECOR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. 685,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,354. electroCore has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82.

electroCore ( NASDAQ:ECOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). electroCore had a negative return on equity of 72.36% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that electroCore will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Errico acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,724,841 shares in the company, valued at $899,197.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 670,000 shares of company stock worth $186,650 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in electroCore during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75,908 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 132,848 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

