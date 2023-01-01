Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,755 shares of company stock valued at $178,180,584. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.43.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $365.84. 1,388,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,907. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $362.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $347.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.