Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Short Interest Up 45.7% in December

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the November 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 914,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. 700,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,378. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $589.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.91. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.17 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

EBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,533,000 after purchasing an additional 655,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,969,000 after buying an additional 101,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,316,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,599,000 after buying an additional 165,678 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 33.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,199,000 after buying an additional 342,964 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 5.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 686,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 36,348 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

