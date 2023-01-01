Empiric Student Property plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) Short Interest Down 54.7% in December

Empiric Student Property plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the November 30th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Empiric Student Property Stock Performance

Shares of EPCFF remained flat at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. Empiric Student Property has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $0.95.

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

