Energi (NRG) Market Cap Hits $13.17 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Energi has a market cap of $13.17 million and approximately $149,226.22 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00064988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00056815 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023860 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007586 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003266 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,798,756 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

